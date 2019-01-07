Ovie Ejaria: Liverpool midfielder joins Reading on loan

Ovie Ejaria in action for Rangers
Ovie Ejaria was set to spend the whole season on loan at Rangers, but he returned to Liverpool in mid-December

Championship side Reading have signed Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with Scottish Premiership club Rangers, scoring twice in 28 appearances.

Ejaria, who has featured eight times for the Reds, had a spell on loan at Sunderland last season.

He was part of the England Under-20 World Cup-winning squad in 2017 and has since been capped at Under-21 level.

