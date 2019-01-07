Ovie Ejaria: Liverpool midfielder joins Reading on loan
-
- From the section Reading
Championship side Reading have signed Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with Scottish Premiership club Rangers, scoring twice in 28 appearances.
Ejaria, who has featured eight times for the Reds, had a spell on loan at Sunderland last season.
He was part of the England Under-20 World Cup-winning squad in 2017 and has since been capped at Under-21 level.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.