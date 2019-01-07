Ovie Ejaria: Liverpool midfielder joins Reading on loan

Ovie Ejaria was set to spend the whole season on loan at Rangers, but he returned to Liverpool in mid-December

Championship side Reading have signed Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with Scottish Premiership club Rangers, scoring twice in 28 appearances.

Ejaria, who has featured eight times for the Reds, had a spell on loan at Sunderland last season.

He was part of the England Under-20 World Cup-winning squad in 2017 and has since been capped at Under-21 level.

