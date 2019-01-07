Wrexham investigate alleged 'discriminatory behaviour' by fans in Dover game

Wrexham's Racecourse stadium holds just over 10,000 supporters

Wrexham have begun an investigation into two alleged incidents of "discriminatory behaviour" by fans in Saturday's home loss to Dover Athletic.

The National League side confirmed that three people were interviewed by North Wales Police officers at the game.

Wrexham also apologised "to the players involved and all the officials, staff and supporters of Dover Athletic FC".

"The club will work alongside and fully support the police investigation," Wrexham said in a statement.

"Should any criminal prosecutions be necessary these individuals will also be subject to severe sanctions from the club, including bans to all events held at the Racecourse.

"Two incidents of alleged discriminatory behaviour were reported to the club, police and match officials and corroborated by witnesses amongst which include players and staff, from both teams."

Wrexham said they are investigating an incident close to the dugouts shortly after Dover scored their late winner, plus an earlier incident that was reported after the match and involved the Dover substitutes warming up at the side of the pitch.