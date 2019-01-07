FA Cup: Swansea and Newport face Welsh bosses Lovell and Pulis in fourth round

Who will make it all the way to the final on 18 May 2019?

Swansea City have a home tie in the FA Cup fourth round against Gillingham, the conquers of Cardiff City who are managed by Swansea native Steve Lovell.

Newport County, meanwhile, face a tricky trip to Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough, who are also managed by a Welshman in Tony Pulis.

League Two Newport defeated Premier League Leicester City 2-1, while Swansea won 3-0 at Aston Villa.

Fourth-round games will be played on 25-28th January.

Having upset the Foxes at Rodney Parade at the weekend, Newport manager Mike Flynn admitted they again faced a difficult task against a Boro side fifth in the Championship and managed by Pulis, who like Flynn was born and bred in Newport.

"It's obviously a long journey, a tough game but it'll be good to see Tony Pulis - another Newport man - and it's a game we'll look forward to," Flynn told BBC Sport.

"I know Tony, he's someone I've got a lot of time for and respect. He's a great man and he's very helpful if I ever need anything.

"Hopefully they're concentrating on promotion and getting back into the Premier League, because they're a big club and hopefully they take their eye off the ball and we have a very good day and surprise them again."

Having successfully negotiated a potentially tricky third-round tie away to Championship rivals Villa, Swansea boss Graham Potter was happy to be at home against League One Gillingham.

"I suppose the only thing you can ask for is a home game, so we're happy with that," Potter told BBC Sport Wales.

"Obviously they're on the back of a fantastic result at Cardiff and Steve will be happy with the draw as he's from down this way."