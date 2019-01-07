Ken Anderson: Bolton chairman doing his 'utmost' to sell

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson was part of a consortium which took control of the club in March 2016

Bolton Wanderers chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson says he is doing his utmost to find new owners for the Championship club.

And he described comments made by Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince as "very disrespectful" following Christian Doidge's collapsed transfer.

Financial problems saw the Trotters just avoid administration in September.

"The club needs someone with greater financial resources than l have to take it forward," he said in a statement.

"I along with everyone else at the club are doing our best to try and ensure that the financial position improves."

In September, former owner Eddie Davies gave Bolton a £5m loan four days before he died to help the club avoid going into administration.

Players' wages for November were paid late and Bolton have been placed under a player registration embargo.

Anderson asked for fans to "be patient" and support the club as Wanderers, who are 22nd in the Championship, look to overcome "testing times on and off the pitch".

In the statement, Anderson also addressed the collapsed transfer of striker Doidge, saying Vince's comments "were misleading to say the least".

Doidge, 26, initially joined Wanderers on loan in August - with the deal to be made permanent this month - but the move collapsed because of Bolton's registration embargo imposed by the EFL.

Vince said the transfer was "not going to happen" and accused Anderson of not keeping promises and feeling "immune from the consequences".

Regarding the late payment of players' salaries in November, Anderson said that he "personally funded the November salaries", adding that a loan from the Professional Footballers' Association received in late December "would not cover one month let alone two".

He added: "Despite the regular references to the non-payment of players' salaries, the reality is that the majority of the players' salaries have only been paid late once in nearly three years since I have been at the club.

"I really do hope that this can now be the end of this saga and that we can all now focus on getting behind the team and management and getting the results we so dearly need to help us climb the table."