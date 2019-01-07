Rangers: Steven Davis backs Jermain Defoe to hit goals trail after both join on loan

Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe have joined Rangers on loan until the summer

Steven Davis has backed fellow new signing Jermain Defoe to return to scoring form with Rangers.

Midfielder Davis and striker Defoe are on loan seeking game time after spells on the sidelines at Southampton and Bournemouth respectively.

"He has scored goals wherever he has gone," Davis said of Defoe.

"Anybody that I've know that has played with him have said what a good finisher he is. I'm sure he will bang in plenty of goals for the team."

While the Scottish top-flight will be a new experience for 36-year-old Defoe, who has not scored in eight appearances this season, Davis is returning to the club where he spent four years - and won three league titles - before joining Southampton in 2012.

"It was a great period for the club, a great period for me personally in my career as well," the Northern Ireland captain said. "Those are memories I will want to try and replicate once again.

"That's why you come to Rangers, to challenge for trophies on a regular basis and I think the squad is capable of doing it."

Davis has joined the Rangers squad in their Tenerife training camp during the Scottish Premiership's winter break and thinks it is ideal for he and Defoe to get to know their new team-mates.

The 34-year-old midfielder has only made six appearances this season for his Premier League club.

"You miss playing and obviously I haven't had the game time I would have liked in the last six months, so I can't wait to get out there on the pitch," he added.

"Hopefully it won't take me too long to get up to speed. "I feel quite good physically, so it's just that little bit of sharpness you get from games that you can't get from training."

Davis thought he was joining a team who had "done an excellent job" so far this season under Steven Gerrard and were "on the right track".

Asked about the pair's arrival, the manager said: "Having analysed the squad in the first half of the season, I felt we needed some help, more experienced players, players with that know-how, players who can handle our demanding crowd, players who are used to playing in big games and are also ready for the stage of the season we are at."