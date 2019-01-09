Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes: Brahim Diaz makes debut for home side

From the section

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos scored his 100th career goal

Brahim Diaz made his debut in Real Madrid's 3-0 Copa del Rey last-16 first-leg victory over Leganes.

Spain youth international Diaz, 19, joined from Manchester City for £15m last week and appeared as a substitute with 12 minutes remaining.

Diaz replaced Vinicius Junior, who scored Real's third, adding to Sergio Ramos' penalty - his 100th career goal - and Lucas Vazquez's strike.

The return leg takes place next Wednesday, 16 January (20:30 GMT).

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann scored the opener as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 first-leg draw at Girona.

Getafe beat Real Valladolid 1-0, while Villarreal drew 2-2 with Espanyol.

New signing Diaz (right) started the game on the bench alongside Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric