Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes: Brahim Diaz makes debut for home side
Brahim Diaz made his debut in Real Madrid's 3-0 Copa del Rey last-16 first-leg victory over Leganes.
Spain youth international Diaz, 19, joined from Manchester City for £15m last week and appeared as a substitute with 12 minutes remaining.
Diaz replaced Vinicius Junior, who scored Real's third, adding to Sergio Ramos' penalty - his 100th career goal - and Lucas Vazquez's strike.
The return leg takes place next Wednesday, 16 January (20:30 GMT).
Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann scored the opener as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 first-leg draw at Girona.
Getafe beat Real Valladolid 1-0, while Villarreal drew 2-2 with Espanyol.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Odriozola
- 6NachoBooked at 55mins
- 4Ramos
- 23Reguilón
- 15ValverdeBooked at 84mins
- 14Casemiro
- 24Ceballos
- 17VázquezSubstituted forIscoat 71'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forGonzálezat 83'minutes
- 28Paixão de Oliveira JúniorSubstituted forDíazat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 3Vallejo
- 10Modric
- 13Casilla
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
- 27González
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 2Moreno FuertesSubstituted forArnáizat 78'minutes
- 3Bustinza
- 22Siovas
- 15Tarín
- 6GumbauBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSilvaat 45'minutes
- 10El ZharSubstituted forErasoat 63'minutes
- 21PérezBooked at 90mins
- 8García del Pozo
- 18Merino
- 25Braithwaite
Substitutes
- 5Silva
- 7Ojeda
- 16Arnáiz
- 17Eraso
- 24Omeruo
- 26En-Nesyri
- 31Tejero
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 44,231
Match Stats
Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLeganés
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12