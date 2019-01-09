Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Real Madrid3Leganés0

Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes: Brahim Diaz makes debut for home side

Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos scored his 100th career goal

Brahim Diaz made his debut in Real Madrid's 3-0 Copa del Rey last-16 first-leg victory over Leganes.

Spain youth international Diaz, 19, joined from Manchester City for £15m last week and appeared as a substitute with 12 minutes remaining.

Diaz replaced Vinicius Junior, who scored Real's third, adding to Sergio Ramos' penalty - his 100th career goal - and Lucas Vazquez's strike.

The return leg takes place next Wednesday, 16 January (20:30 GMT).

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann scored the opener as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 first-leg draw at Girona.

Getafe beat Real Valladolid 1-0, while Villarreal drew 2-2 with Espanyol.

Brahim Diaz
New signing Diaz (right) started the game on the bench alongside Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric
Brahim Diaz
Diaz touched the ball 12 times in his 12 minutes on the pitch

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 19Odriozola
  • 6NachoBooked at 55mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Reguilón
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 84mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 24Ceballos
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forIscoat 71'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forGonzálezat 83'minutes
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira JúniorSubstituted forDíazat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Vallejo
  • 10Modric
  • 13Casilla
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco
  • 27González

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 2Moreno FuertesSubstituted forArnáizat 78'minutes
  • 3Bustinza
  • 22Siovas
  • 15Tarín
  • 6GumbauBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSilvaat 45'minutes
  • 10El ZharSubstituted forErasoat 63'minutes
  • 21PérezBooked at 90mins
  • 8García del Pozo
  • 18Merino
  • 25Braithwaite

Substitutes

  • 5Silva
  • 7Ojeda
  • 16Arnáiz
  • 17Eraso
  • 24Omeruo
  • 26En-Nesyri
  • 31Tejero
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
44,231

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home21
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 9th January 2019

Top Stories

Related to this story