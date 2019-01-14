Stoke City v Shrewsbury Town
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Manager Nathan Jones will make changes for Stoke's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town to help evaluate his squad in his second game in charge.
Mame Biram Diouf is absent due to family reasons but Bojan (illness) is the only other fitness doubt.
Shrewsbury midfielder Ollie Norburn is suspended while Dave Edwards is ineligible as he signed after the original third-round fixture.
Academy goalkeeper Sam Agius is in contention to feature.
Stoke manager Nathan Jones: "I would imagine there will be some changes but they won't be wholesale ones because we want to win the game.
"I won't be treating it lightly.
"I need to evaluate the squad, see how they do, how they handle the ball and how they work and who will provide the best competition for each position."
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts: "It will be interesting to see how Nathan puts his stamp on the team.
"Will he go straight in like he did at Luton, or will he gradually evolve it? It looks like he wants to do it his way straight away.
"It's still the same players and it will be a real tough game. They were a Premier League side last year and have Premier League players.
"We will be ready. We will have our game plan and we will give it our best shot."
Match facts
- Stoke have lost just one of their nine home matches against Shrewsbury Town in all competitions (W3 D5), a 3-1 defeat in the third tier back in September 1990.
- Shrewsbury Town have won just one of their 29 away FA Cup games against sides from a higher division (D6 L22), a 1-0 victory against Cardiff City in the third round in 2015-16.
- Stoke have lost three of their last five FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division (W1 D1) - more than they had in their previous 25 matches in the competition against such opponents (W16 D6 L2).
- Since 2015/16, no side has kept more clean sheets in the FA Cup than Shrewsbury Town (10 - level with Chelsea).