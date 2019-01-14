Stoke City v Shrewsbury Town

Jones lost his first game in charge on Saturday against Brentford

Manager Nathan Jones will make changes for Stoke's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town to help evaluate his squad in his second game in charge.

Mame Biram Diouf is absent due to family reasons but Bojan (illness) is the only other fitness doubt.

Shrewsbury midfielder Ollie Norburn is suspended while Dave Edwards is ineligible as he signed after the original third-round fixture.

Academy goalkeeper Sam Agius is in contention to feature.

Stoke manager Nathan Jones: "I would imagine there will be some changes but they won't be wholesale ones because we want to win the game.

"I won't be treating it lightly.

"I need to evaluate the squad, see how they do, how they handle the ball and how they work and who will provide the best competition for each position."

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts: "It will be interesting to see how Nathan puts his stamp on the team.

"Will he go straight in like he did at Luton, or will he gradually evolve it? It looks like he wants to do it his way straight away.

"It's still the same players and it will be a real tough game. They were a Premier League side last year and have Premier League players.

"We will be ready. We will have our game plan and we will give it our best shot."

