Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Luton are currently managed by interim boss Mick Harford following Nathan Jones' departure to Stoke

Luton will be without striker Danny Hylton for their FA Cup third-round replay against Sheffield Wednesday due to suspension.

Forward Harry Cornick, who has not played since New Years' Day, remains a doubt.

Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson is rated as 50-50 for the game after picking up at a knock at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (toe) and midfielder Joey Pelupessy (ankle) are also doubts due to injury.

Luton interim manager Mick Harford: "We've got one or two options.

"We have a big squad, we knew we'd have to rely on our squad throughout the season as you do, and we're going to have to utilise the squad tomorrow."

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew: "It's a tight, compact stadium with a full house, there will be a good atmosphere from all sides.

"It will be a competitive FA Cup tie and one to look forward to.

"I want the players to enjoy the game and play with a determination."

Match facts