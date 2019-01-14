Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Luton will be without striker Danny Hylton for their FA Cup third-round replay against Sheffield Wednesday due to suspension.
Forward Harry Cornick, who has not played since New Years' Day, remains a doubt.
Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson is rated as 50-50 for the game after picking up at a knock at the weekend.
Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (toe) and midfielder Joey Pelupessy (ankle) are also doubts due to injury.
Luton interim manager Mick Harford: "We've got one or two options.
"We have a big squad, we knew we'd have to rely on our squad throughout the season as you do, and we're going to have to utilise the squad tomorrow."
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew: "It's a tight, compact stadium with a full house, there will be a good atmosphere from all sides.
"It will be a competitive FA Cup tie and one to look forward to.
"I want the players to enjoy the game and play with a determination."
Match facts
- Luton have lost just one of their last 13 games against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W5 D7) and are unbeaten against the Owls since a 2-3 defeat in the top-flight back in February 1992 (W4 D5 since).
- Sheffield Wednesday have failed to score in five of their last seven FA Cup games (W2 D3 L2) and in each of their last three (D2 L1).
- Luton have progressed from six of their last seven FA Cup replays, most recently beating Bury 1-0 in 2014-15 to progress through to the third round.
- Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated from the FA Cup by third tier sides on each of the last four occasions they have come up against such opponents, most recently losing 2-3 against Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round in 2015-16.