Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian have made an enquiry about taking Celtic winger Lewis Morgan on loan as head coach Neil Lennon revealed winger Martin Boyle's season could be over. (Scotsman)

Tom Rogic's Asian Cup nightmare hit a new low as it emerged the Celtic midfielder broke his hand in Australia's shock defeat to Jordan. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has insisted Scotland's referees must be respected as he lamented the Old Firm fall-out experienced by John Beaton. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Oliver Burke insisted Brendan Rodgers is the perfect manager to kickstart his stalled career at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has insisted that Jermain Defoe can play alongside Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts defender John Souttar says his desire to play through pain for Scotland led to a red card against Israel in October. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Brendan Rodgers has revealed Kieran Tierney won't train this week in Dubai and is a "little while" away from a return as he continues to deal with a hip injury. (Daily Record)

Write off a silverware hungry Jermain Defoe at your peril, says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as he reveals how he persuaded the former England striker to join him at Ibrox. (Herald)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is determined to show why he has been rewarded with a new deal by firing the Dons to a second Hampden cup final this season. (Press and Journal)

Dundee are interested in bringing Shaun Byrne to Dens Park - but they aren't the only club tracking the in-form Livingston midfielder. (Courier)