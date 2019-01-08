Tyreeq Bakinson: Newport County extend midfielder's loan deal

Tyreeq Bakinson made his Newport debut in a 4-1 win against Cambridge United in August 2018

Newport County have extended the loan of midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson until the end of the season.

The 20-year old Bristol City player has made 27 appearances for the Exiles already this term.

He came off the bench in Newport's thrilling FA Cup third-round win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Bakinson has scored one goal and made five assists for the Exiles this season and has made 19 League Two appearances for Michael Flynn's men.