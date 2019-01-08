Tammy Abraham: Chelsea striker rejects Wolves loan move to stay at Aston Villa

Abraham has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for Aston Villa this season

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has turned down a loan move to Premier League side Wolves to stay at Championship club Aston Villa.

It is understood Wolves remain interested in the England forward and may yet try to resurrect the deal.

In addition, Chelsea have the power to recall the player or could accept a bid from another club.

However, as the situation stands, the 21-year-old will remain at Villa for rest of the season.

Abraham has scored 16 goals for Villa this season but was left out of Dean Smith's squad for Saturday's FA Cup defeat by Championship rivals Swansea.

Smith said prior to that game that Abraham, who has two England caps, would be better served by completing the season at Villa Park.

"Unless they're a team in the top six, there's not many Premier League sides creating loads of chances," he told BBC WM.