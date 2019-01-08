Timothy Weah: Striker 'in love with Celtic' after loan move from PSG

Media playback is not supported on this device I'll give blood, sweat and tears - Weah

Timothy Weah says he "will give blood, sweat and tears" to Celtic after signing a six-month loan deal from Paris St-Germain.

The 18-year-old United States striker, son of former World Player of the Year George, believes he "couldn't ask for a better coach than Brendan Rodgers".

Weah met the rest of the Celtic squad in Dubai on Tuesday after joining from French giants Paris St-Germain.

"I am in love with Celtic so I am really happy," he told BBC Scotland.

"It was a great feeling getting to know a new team and new coaching staff. I can't wait to get on the field and play in front of those wonderful fans."

Weah revealed he received "a lot of offers" once he made it known he wanted to go on loan, but "one offer stood out and that was Celtic".

He travelled to Glasgow to meet Rodgers and visit Celtic Park, and believes he has found the ideal place to develop his career.

"It is a wonderful moment for me, and such a blessing with such a great coach like Brendan Rodgers to lead me in the right direction," he told BBC Scotland.

"He and rest of the coaching staff are going to build me and form me into a really good player, and my team-mates are going to help me mature."

'I have so much more to give'

Weah's father George - who is now President of Liberia - also played for PSG and had spells at AC Milan and Chelsea.

Born in New York, Weah junior spent a year with the Red Bulls' academy before joining PSG's youth set-up as a 14-year-old in 2014.

He made his senior debut in March 2018, playing three games last season and three more at the start of this term, scoring twice.

"I went there knowing I had to put the work in to get where I wanted to be," added Weah, who has already won eight international caps.

"A few years later, I am playing alongside Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe. It is an awesome feeling, but I know that is not even half the work done. I have so much more to give and improve on.

"It is really hard to impose yourself with such great players in front of you. I feel like being at Celtic now is the place for me.

"My father has played at Celtic before. He has told me it is really intense and it is good to grow as a footballer by playing for this club."

Rodgers' side return to action after their winter break with a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Airdrieonians on 19 January.