Kieran Wallace: Burton Albion sign former Sheffield United defender

Kieran Wallace played 15 League One games for Sheffield United when Nigel Clough was the manager and has made six appearances for Burton so far

Defender Kieran Wallace has signed a deal with League One side Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined on non-contract terms in October and made his first league start against Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.

He played for Nigel Clough when the Brewers manager was boss at Sheffield United but left the Blades last summer.

"Kieran has impressed and we are delighted he's staying until the end of the season at least," Clough said.

"He's one of those players who can cover us in two or three positions competently. He now has another opportunity to impress us and earn a longer deal."