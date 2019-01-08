Chris Maxwell: Charlton Athletic sign Preston North End goalkeeper on loan

Chris Maxwell made 11 appearances in all competitions for Preston earlier this term

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on loan from Championship outfit Preston North End until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made 76 league starts for Preston since 2016.

"We've had some great reports back from people and obviously seen him play for ourselves," Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"He's got good distribution, he's a good, all-around goalkeeper, so I think he's going to be very good for us."

Former Wales youth international Maxwell has also previously played for Wrexham and Fleetwood, making 124 appearances for the Cod Army in all competitions between 2012 and 2016.

