England Women to train in Qatar: Phil Neville names 28-player squad

An artist's impression of a stadium to be built for the men's 2022 World Cup in Qatar

England Women will travel to Qatar on 15 January for an eight-day, warm-weather training camp.

Boss Phil Neville has named a 28-player squad, including a recall for fit-again Seattle Reign striker Jodie Taylor.

The Football Association signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar in February 2018 to share knowledge.

BBC Sport understands the camp has been planned partly to learn more about what players and fans can expect if England qualify for 2022's World Cup in Qatar.

The Lionesses will use the training camp to prepare for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup tournament in the United States and this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

England Women's 28-player travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Ellie Roebuck (Man City), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Steph Houghton (Man City), Abbie McManus (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Izzy Christiansen (Lyon), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Man City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride, on loan at Brisbane Roar), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

