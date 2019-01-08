Oxford United: Shandon Baptiste ruptures anterior cruciate ligament in Brentford tie

Oxford United's Shandon Baptiste was injured only 10 minutes after coming on against Brentford

Oxford United midfielder Shandon Baptiste is facing an extended lay-off from the game after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off shortly after coming on as a substitute against Brentford in the FA Cup third round tie on Saturday.

It was his first game since October following a shoulder injury.

Baptiste will see a specialist in the coming days to determine the full extent of the damage to his knee.

A statement on the Oxford website said a "conservative estimate" would see him return to training in eight to 10 months.