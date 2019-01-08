Oxford United: Shandon Baptiste ruptures anterior cruciate ligament in Brentford tie

Oxford United midfielder Shandon Baptiste is facing an extended lay-off from the game after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off shortly after coming on as a substitute against Brentford in the FA Cup third round tie on Saturday.

It was his first game since October following a shoulder injury.

Baptiste will see a specialist in the coming days to determine the full extent of the damage to his knee.

A statement on the Oxford website said a "conservative estimate" would see him return to training in eight to 10 months.

