John Sheridan: Chesterfield re-appoint manager after Carlisle exit

John Sheridan had three years in charge of Chesterfield between 2009 and 2012

National League strugglers Chesterfield have appointed John Sheridan as their manager for a second time.

Sheridan, 54, resigned as Carlisle boss on Friday after seven months in charge of the Cumbrians.

In his first spell as Spireites manager he led the club to promotion to League One and won the Johnstone's Paint Trophy before leaving in August 2012.

Chesterfield are 22nd in the National League, in danger of suffering a third successive relegation.

Sheridan replaces Martin Allen, who was sacked on 27 December after a 4-0 home defeat by Solihull Moors, and he will be assisted by Glynn Snodin.

The Spireites, relegated from League Two last season, won their first three matches of the campaign but have subsequently managed just one victory in 25 league games.

Sheridan said: "It's a tough time and it's about winning games as quickly as we can. I'm under no illusions."

Chesterfield host Bedford Town in the FA Trophy second round on Saturday before travelling to Aldershot in the league on Saturday, 19 January.