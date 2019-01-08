Tom Dallison: Crawley sign defender after Falkirk exit

Tom Dallison started his career with Brighton

Crawley have signed defender Tom Dallison on an 18-month deal.

The 22-year-old, who had a loan spell with the Reds in 2016, played 17 times for Falkirk this season before leaving by mutual consent on Monday.

"He's a quality defender and he's still only young so he has plenty of potential. We are delighted to have him here," Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website.

Dallison could feature for the League Two side at Stevenage on Saturday.

