Wayne Hennessey: Football Association looking into alleged Nazi salute

Wayne Hennessey is pictured in an Instagram story making the alleged gesture

The Football Association is looking into an alleged Nazi salute made by Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

The Wales international was pictured with his right arm in the air in a photo posted on Instagram by Palace midfielder Max Meyer, who is German.

The incident took place during a meal with his team-mates.

Hennessey said he "waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it" and "put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry".

In a post on Twitter, the 31-year-old added: "It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

"I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne."

Meyer posted the picture on his Instagram story, which has since expired, following the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over League Two side Grimsby.

Hennessey, who has made 81 appearances for Wales and helped his country to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, played in the win.