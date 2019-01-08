Southampton v Derby: Live TV coverage of FA Cup replay on BBC One

Tom Lawrence made and scored a goal to help Derby take their third-round tie with Southampton to a replay

The FA Cup third-round replay between Southampton and Derby will be shown live on BBC One on Wednesday, 16 January (19:45 GMT).

Championship side Derby came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw in the first meeting between the sides on Saturday.

The tie concludes the third round, with three other replays taking place.

Blackburn face Newcastle, Luton host Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke play Shrewsbury on 15 January.

BBC live coverage will also include in-play clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website.