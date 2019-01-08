Annie Zaidi: Solihull Moors Ladies appoint new head coach

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet Annie - the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe

Annie Zaidi - thought to be the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe - has been named as the head coach of fourth-tier side Solihull Moors Ladies.

Zaidi received a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours list in 2017 for services to coaching.

She will continue to be the head coach of the Under-16 boys at Solihull's academy, where she arrived in 2017.

"I'm quite overwhelmed and honoured to be approached and asked if I'd be able to step in," Zaidi told Moors' website.

"I'm quite honoured to be asked for such a significant, high-profile role within the club."

Media playback is not supported on this device Annie Zaidi talks about the challenge of engaging young girls in football

Zaidi replaces Ross Thorpe, who resigned as the club's female development manager on 5 January.