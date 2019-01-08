Barcelona: Jean-Clair Todibo of Toulouse to join Catalan club

Todibo's last appearance for Toulouse came in November

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Jean-Clair Todibo to sign the defender on a free transfer when his contract with Toulouse runs out on 30 June.

The 19-year-old, who can also play in midfield, made his first-team debut for the Ligue 1 side in August.

He has made 10 appearances in total, scoring once.

"One of his best qualities is his physical presence and his ability in the air," said a Barcelona statement.

"The young talent comes to FC Barcelona as one of the most promising players in European football in his position."