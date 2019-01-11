Ryan Gauld: Sporting Lisbon midfielder joins Hibernian until end of the season

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Hibs signing Gauld's Scottish football highlights

Hibernian's eagerness to sign him convinced Ryan Gauld to join the club on loan from Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season.

Gauld was expected to join the squad at their Dubai camp and face Al Wasl on Friday, but the deal was held up.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the term on loan to Portugal's second tier side Farense, playing 12 times.

"Hibs were keen to get me in as soon as possible and that made me feel really wanted," midfielder Gauld said.

"It played a big part in my decision. The manager told me to come here and show everyone what I can do, to go and try to add quality to the team."

Gauld joined Sporting Lisbon in 2014 for £3m from Dundee United.

But he has only made five first-team appearances and had loan spells with Primeira Liga rivals Vitoria Setubal and Desportivo das Aves before joining Farense this season.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon had spoken of his desire to add to his side's creative options, particularly in the absence of winger Martin Boyle, who was injured on Asia Cup duty with Australia last month.

He said that, in Gauld, Hibs are getting a player who "may see the runs that others don't".

"Ryan's got good vision and sees things quickly," Lennon said. "He's got football intelligence and we want to utilise that. I'm really excited to see what he can bring to the team."