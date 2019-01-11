The FA Trophy - Second Round
Wrexham15:00Leyton Orient
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Leyton Orient (Sat)

FA Trophy

Wrexham and Leyton Orient take a break from the National League title race when they meet in the FA Trophy second round at the Racecourse.

Leyton Orient, who are currently top of the National League, won 2-0 at the Racecourse in November.

Justin Edinburgh's side reached last season's quarter-finals, the first time they had entered the competition.

Wrexham won the competition in 2013 and were runners-up two years later.

There will be a replay at Brisbane Road should Saturday's game end in a draw after Orient rejected Wrexham's request for the game to be settled on the day.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th January 2019

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Biggleswade TownBiggleswade Town
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Dorchester TownDorchester Town
  • Blyth SpartansBlyth Spartans15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Carshalton AthleticCarshalton Athletic15:00Salisbury FCSalisbury FC
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Bedford TownBedford Town
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00TelfordAFC Telford United
  • Hemel Hempstead TownHemel Hempstead Town15:00Wingate & FinchleyWingate & Finchley
  • HerefordHereford15:00Brackley TownBrackley Town
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00Oxford CityOxford City

Top Stories