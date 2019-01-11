Wrexham v Leyton Orient (Sat)

Wrexham and Leyton Orient take a break from the National League title race when they meet in the FA Trophy second round at the Racecourse.

Leyton Orient, who are currently top of the National League, won 2-0 at the Racecourse in November.

Justin Edinburgh's side reached last season's quarter-finals, the first time they had entered the competition.

Wrexham won the competition in 2013 and were runners-up two years later.

There will be a replay at Brisbane Road should Saturday's game end in a draw after Orient rejected Wrexham's request for the game to be settled on the day.