Wrexham v Leyton Orient (Sat)
-
Wrexham and Leyton Orient take a break from the National League title race when they meet in the FA Trophy second round at the Racecourse.
Leyton Orient, who are currently top of the National League, won 2-0 at the Racecourse in November.
Justin Edinburgh's side reached last season's quarter-finals, the first time they had entered the competition.
Wrexham won the competition in 2013 and were runners-up two years later.
There will be a replay at Brisbane Road should Saturday's game end in a draw after Orient rejected Wrexham's request for the game to be settled on the day.