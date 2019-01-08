Adel Gafaiti: Yeovil Town defender signs contract to end of season

Versatile Algerian Adel Gafaiti has started seven League Two matches for Yeovil

Yeovil Town defender Adel Gafaiti has extended his contract with the League Two club for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old initially joined The Glovers on a short-term deal in November.

A former Norwich City trainee, he has made seven appearances for the Somerset outfit so far.

"It is a great club for me to continue my development at and the only option in my head was to stay," Gafaiti told Yeovil's website.

Manager Darren Way added: "Adel has come in and strengthened the squad. It's now important that he keeps developing and learning to take him to the next level."