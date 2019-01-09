Carabao Cup quiz: Can you name Man City's League Cup winners in 2014?

This equaliser was pretty decent. But who scored it?

Burton Albion face a mammoth task when they visit Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night.

The League Cup was Pep Guardiola's first trophy in England, and it was also the first won by Manuel Pellegrini as Manchester City manager in 2014.

But can you remember the 18 men who featured in the matchday squad as City came from behind to beat Sunderland 3-1 five years ago?

Sure you can!