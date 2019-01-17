England's U17 World Cup-winners - where are they now?

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

They wrote their names into the history books.

Following on from the likes of Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst in 1966, England's U17 side led by Steve Cooper triumphed at the World Cup in India in 2017.

Jadon Sancho has since become a star player for Borussia Dortmund, while Phil Foden has broken into a Manchester City side which contains some stellar players.

And all eyes are currently on Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the teenage forward finds himself in the middle of a transfer saga that could see him end up at Bayern Munich.

Some members of that U17 squad have made impacts in senior football this season, while others scratch around for games - between them they have clocked up 173 first-team appearances, playing a total of 8,543 minutes.

So who is getting the opportunities and who is still in the shadows?

Goalkeepers

CURTIS ANDERSON (Manchester City)

Blackpool Academy product Anderson's most memorable moment came in the last-16 of the tournament where he saved and scored in the penalty shootout victory over Japan, before going on to play in the final.

A Manchester City youth-team regular, he is yet to make a breakthrough into the senior side for the Premier League champions, for whom 25-year-old Ederson appears to have established himself as the number one for the foreseeable future.

JOSEF BURSIK (Stoke City)

All appearances in non-league

Signed from AFC Wimbledon in 2017, Bursik is well thought of at Stoke and has been earmarked as a possible long-term replacement for the club's current number one Jack Butland.

He impressed in the first half of the season on loan at Northern Premier League Premier Division side Hednesford and will play the remainder of the campaign in the National League North with Telford.

WILLIAM CRELLIN (Fleetwood Town)

Seven in non-league, one in the EFL Trophy

Crellin played just one game in the U17 tournament in the group stages and he was sent on loan to FC United of Manchester at the start of this season.

But Fleetwood boss Joey Barton recalled him from the National League North strugglers early because playing in a team that was "getting beat every week" was no help for his development and gave Crellin a start in the EFL Trophy in September.

Defenders

TIMOTHY EYOMA (Tottenham)

Played in the FA Cup

Eyoma has been described as being a defender who is "calm on the ball and intelligent at playing out from the back", can play at either centre-back or right-back and has been a regular in Tottenham's youth teams.

His performances did not go unnoticed by boss Mauricio Pochettino, giving Eyoma his debut for Spurs in the 7-0 FA Cup third round thrashing of Tranmere.

LEWIS GIBSON (Everton)

Commanding centre-back Gibson joined Everton from Newcastle for a reported £6m fee in July 2017, before going on to win the U17 tournament three months later.

He has been handed the captaincy on occasions for excellent showings for David Unsworth's U23s side, but is yet to break through into the first time.

MARC GUEHI (Chelsea)

Ivory Coast-born defender Guehi was captain of the U17 side which was beaten by Spain in the 2017 European Championship, but gained revenge by scoring in the final of the U17 World Cup win over the Spaniards.

A key part of Chelsea's youth-team success under Jody Morris in recent years, including winning five trophies last season, he is yet to break through into the first team.

JONATHAN PANZO (Monaco)

Played in the French League Cup

Panzo is another Chelsea academy graduate and was a team-mate of Guehi, but joined Ligue 1 side Monaco in the summer and has already broken through into the first team.

He played the full 90 minutes just before Christmas as Thierry Henry's side beat Lorient 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the French League Cup.

JOEL LATIBEAUDIERE (Manchester City)

Latibeaudiere was captain for the triumphant U17 side and the teenager could be the latest star to follow Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz out of Manchester City.

He has played in the EFL Trophy but is yet to make his first-team debut and has concerns about the lack of game time in Pep Guardiola's side.

STEVEN SESSEGNON (Fulham)

All appearances in the Carabao Cup

The twin brother of Fulham first-team player Ryan Sessegnon, Steven played five games including the final for the U17s' World Cup-winning side.

He has not featured in the league, but has played four times in the Carabao Cup over the past two seasons.

Midfielders

GEORGE MCEACHRAN (Chelsea)

The younger brother of former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran, George has been a regular for Chelsea's youth teams but is yet to break through into the first team.

PHIL FODEN (Manchester City)

One of the most successful players from England's U17 World Cup-winning side.

Foden scored twice in the final and won the Golden Ball award for the best player during that tournament and is so highly rated by Guardiola that the midfielder has progressed in the star-studded first team.

He made 10 appearances in all competitions as City won the Premier League last season and has developed further this term, playing 16 times and scoring twice.

TASHAN OAKLEY-BOOTHE (Tottenham)

Played in the Carabao Cup

Oakley-Boothe has already made his Tottenham first-team debut - albeit just a single minute of action - before the 2017 U17 tournament victory, though he has not featured for Pochettino's side since.

ANGEL GOMES (Manchester United)

Two in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup

Diminutive attacking midfielder Gomes is another who made his first-team debut before the U17 World Cup win and is the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.

He came on for the final two minutes of the last day of the 2016-17 season against Crystal Palace, replacing Wayne Rooney, and has gone on to make two further appearances since.

JADON SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund)

29 in the Bundesliga, five in the Champions League, two in the German Cup

The most successful of the U17 squad?

Sancho left Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 for £10m but only played in the group stages of the World Cup as the Bundesliga side recalled him back to Germany.

The England international has played an integral role in Dortmund's rise to the top of the league this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

NYA KIRBY (Crystal Palace)

Kirby made most substitute appearances in the U17 tournament and although he was named on the bench for Crystal Palace's 1-0 home defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League last February, he is yet to play a first-team game.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI (Chelsea)

Four in the Europa League, four in the Premier League, three in the FA Cup, one in the Carabao Cup, one in the Community Shield

Hudson-Odoi provided two assists in the U17 final and is one of England's brightest prospects.

Not a first-team regular at Chelsea and wanting to leave Stamford Bridge, German giants Bayern Munich have made a series of bids for the winger, the latest of which is for a reported £35m fee.

EMILE SMITH ROWE (Arsenal)

Four in the Europa League, two in the Carabao Cup

Highly rated midfielder Smith Rowe has benefitted from Unai Emery's appointment as Arsenal manager, being given six cup games and scoring three goals.

He recently said in an interview that he wants to play like Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE (Wolves)

20 in the Championship, 16 in the Premier League, three in the FA Cup, two in the Carabao Cup

Gibbs-White scored in the U17 World Cup final and has been a regular for Wolves under Nuno Espirito Santo, including winning the Championship last season.

His progress has continued in the Premier League, making 16 top-flight appearances so far.

CONOR GALLAGHER (Chelsea)

Gallagher appeared as a substitute in the U17 World Cup final win and is a regular in the Chelsea youth team, but is yet to break through into the first team.

Strikers

RHIAN BREWSTER (Liverpool)

Brewster was one of England's star players in the U17 World Cup tournament win, scoring eight goals to win the Golden Boot award.

Very highly thought of at Liverpool, signing a new long-term deal with the Reds in the summer, but is yet to make his competitive senior debut for Jurgen Klopp's side and is recovering from an ankle ligament injury suffered in January 2018.

DANNY LOADER (Reading)

10 in the Championship, one in the FA Cup

Loader was behind Brewster in the England pecking order, but managed two goals in two games.

Has broken through into Reading's first-team this season, including playing in the FA Cup against Manchester United, but is yet to find the net in 11 appearances.