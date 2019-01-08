Swansea City: Six players resume training following sickness bug
Swansea City have been boosted by the return of six players to training following illness.
Oli McBurnie, Wilfried Bony, Jefferson Montero, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Declan John and Joel Asoro all missed Saturday's FA Cup win at Aston Villa.
They were all unavailable due to a sickness bug which affected the squad.
All six trained on Tuesday and their fitness will be assessed ahead of Saturday's Championship game at Preston North End.