Swansea City: Six players resume training following sickness bug

Jefferson Montero (left) and Oli McBurnie missed the 3-0 win at Villa Park

Swansea City have been boosted by the return of six players to training following illness.

Oli McBurnie, Wilfried Bony, Jefferson Montero, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Declan John and Joel Asoro all missed Saturday's FA Cup win at Aston Villa.

They were all unavailable due to a sickness bug which affected the squad.

All six trained on Tuesday and their fitness will be assessed ahead of Saturday's Championship game at Preston North End.