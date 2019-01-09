Mike Flynn: Newport County manager hopeful on more loan signings

Newport County manager Mike Flynn's former clubs include Gillingham, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic

Newport County manager Mike Flynn is hoping to make further loan signings during the January transfer window.

The FA Cup giant-killers have recently signed West Ham youngster Vashon Neufville on loan and also extended Bristol City's Tyreeq Bakinson spell at the League Two club.

Flynn is keen to strengthen his squad in all areas.

"I'm working non-stop trying to get something sorted and fingers crossed we'll have some news," Flynn said.

"I'll never push the boat out too far and if I've got to get rid of one or two to enable to get the players I want then so be it.

"We've got a bit of a wage structure here and I'm not going to smash it out of the ball park just because of our win on Sunday and upset all the other players."

But Flynn conceded a deal to keep Wales Under-21 midfielder Mark Harris at the club looks doubtful.

Harris, 20, has been on loan from Cardiff City since August and scored two goals in 16 league appearances this season.

Mark Harris has made three first team appearances for Cardiff City

"It doesn't look like it at the moment," Flynn said when asked whether Harris would be staying.

"I'm looking at other targets as well now because you've got to move on but never say never in football."

County caused one of the shocks of the FA Cup third round last weekend when they beat 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City.

The Exiles will face Middlesbrough in the fourth round but Flynn said his side were fully focused on Saturday's League Two game at Crewe Alexandra.

"It would make it even better if we get the three points on Saturday," added Flynn. It's going to be tough because they've got some very good players."