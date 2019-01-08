Anthony Gerrard: Carlisle United defender extends contract
Carlisle United defender Anthony Gerrard has extended his deal until the end of the season.
The 32-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Cumbrians this season after joining on a short-term deal in August.
He was sacked by previous club Oldham for "gross misconduct" after he posted about the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in a players' WhatsApp group.
In December, the Football Association gave him a letter of warning about his future conduct.
"We've supported him through his ongoing case, and I think that has been really important," director of football David Holdsworth told the Carlisle website.
"He knows he has a home here and both the fans and players like him."