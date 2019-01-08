Anthony Gerrard: Carlisle United defender extends contract

Anthony Gerrard
Anthony Gerrard is the younger cousin of former England captain Steven

Carlisle United defender Anthony Gerrard has extended his deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Cumbrians this season after joining on a short-term deal in August.

He was sacked by previous club Oldham for "gross misconduct" after he posted about the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in a players' WhatsApp group.

In December, the Football Association gave him a letter of warning about his future conduct.

"We've supported him through his ongoing case, and I think that has been really important," director of football David Holdsworth told the Carlisle website.

"He knows he has a home here and both the fans and players like him."

Find out more

Top Stories