Paudie O'Connor: Bradford City sign Leeds United defender on loan

Paudie O'Connor scored and was sent off for Blackpool in an EFL Cup tie against Arsenal in October

Bradford City have signed Leeds United defender Paudie O'Connor on loan until the end of the season.

O'Connor, 21, started the campaign on loan with the Bantams' League One rivals Blackpool, playing 17 times.

He could make his debut for Bradford in Saturday's trip to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

"Paudie is a physical defender, who loves to get stuck in and he will put everything on the line for us," boss David Hopkin told the club website.

