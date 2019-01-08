The 'spectator' who became Guardiola's fourth official

Jamie Robinson was a guest of match referee David Coote before getting the call to step in as fourth official

Imagine turning up to watch Manchester City in the FA Cup against Rotherham United - and getting the call to stand on the touchline next to Pep Guardiola.

That's exactly what happened to Jamie Robinson, a referee in the Irish Premiership.

Robinson was at Etihad Stadium as a guest of match referee David Coote.

When assistant referee Peter Kirkup was injured, the 24-year-old was called into action as fourth official for the second half of City's 7-0 victory.

Portadown man Robinson only made his Northern Irish top-flight refereeing debut last season, completed his Uefa CORE (Centre of Refereeing Excellence) in 2017 and has been refereeing since he was 14 years of age.

Robinson made his Irish Premiership debut at Crusaders' game against Warrenpoint Town in August 2017

Billy Kinsley, from the Professional Game Match Official Limited, wrote to Irish FA referee chief David Malcolm commending Robinson's attitude and performance.

"You may already be aware but one of our assistant referees, Peter Kirkup, unfortunately pulled his calf and had to be replaced by fourth official Paul Marsden after 18 minutes at Manchester City yesterday," Kinsley said.

"Peter took up fourth official duties for the remainder of the half, but required treatment to his calf muscle.

"I was working at the game from a VAR perspective and wanted to let you know that from being called out from the stands just before half-time to then take up fourth official duties in a 3rd round FA cup fixture involving the current PL champions in front of 52,000 people with the added factor of a VAR communicating in his ear, Jamie represented himself and the competition professionally and confidently.

"We thank Jamie for his assistance in the situation, who I am sure did not expect his day to pan out such as it did when he flew from NI that morning!"