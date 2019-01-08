Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss charged for criticising referee Brett Huxtable

Joey Barton was appointed Fleetwood boss last summer after serving an 18-month betting ban

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has been charged by the Football Association for criticising the referee following their defeat at Bristol Rovers in December.

The 36-year-old said Brett Huxtable's performance was "as bad as I have seen in my life" and hoped he "never sees him refereeing" again in League One.

Huxtable booked six Fleetwood players and sent off striker Ched Evans and Barton as the Cod Army lost 2-1.

Barton has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

He has already been given a two-game touchline ban and a £2,000 fine after being found guilty of misconduct during the match, which took place on 22 December.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley midfielder admitted using 'abusive and/or insulting' language as well as questioning an official's integrity.