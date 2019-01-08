Mohamed Salah: Liverpool and Egypt forward named Caf African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah is presented with his award by Caf president Ahmad Ahmad (left) and Liberia president George Weah (right)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the 2018 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year - the second consecutive year he has won the award.

Egypt forward Salah, 26, beat Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the title.

He received the award at a ceremony in Senegal on Tuesday.

"I have dreamt of winning this award since I was a child and now I have done so twice in a row," Salah said.

Houston Dash and South Africa forward Thembi Kgatlana was named Women's Player of the Year.

Salah was voted the BBC African Footballer of the Year for the second time in December.

He scored 44 goals for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, helping the Reds to the Champions League final before scoring twice for Egypt at the World Cup in Russia.

He has scored 16 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.

On Tuesday, Caf announced Egypt will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.