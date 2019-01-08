Stefano Okaka: Watford and Italy striker joins Udinese on loan

Stefano Okaka made three substitute appearances for Watford this season

Watford striker Stefano Okaka has joined Italian club Udinese on loan until the end of the season.

Okaka, 29, joined the Hornets in August 2016 and has gone on to score five goals in 39 appearances for the club.

The Italy international, who joined from Anderlecht, has made only three substitute appearances this season - the last against Cardiff in December.

Meanwhile, Watford have signed Serb striker Filip Stuparevic, 18, from FK Vozdovac, according to FK's website.

