Inter Milan accept two-match San Siro closure after trouble at Napoli game

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly the victim of racial abuse from home fans

Inter Milan have decided not to appeal against their two-match stadium closure imposed after trouble at their recent game against Napoli at the San Siro.

The ban comes after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly the victim of racial abuse from home fans.

However, Inter have asked the Italian Football Federation if they can invite local schoolchildren to the Serie A game against Sassuolo on 19 January.

The stadium will be closed for Sunday's Coppa Italia tie with Benevento.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said he asked for the match to be suspended three times and that Koulibaly was targeted in the 1-0 defeat.

A supporter who was with a group of Inter Milan fans died after being knocked down by a van amid violence before the match.

Inter will also play a third match at the San Siro without opening the 'Curva' section of the ground, popular with fans known as 'Ultras'.

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, has since apologised to Koulibaly on his Facebook page, calling the abuse "a shameful act against a respected athlete".