Jim O'Brien: Notts County sign experienced midfielder

Jim O'Brien (left) started nine games for Bradford, with a total of 16 appearances in all competitions

Notts County have signed experienced midfielder Jim O'Brien after his short-term deal with League One side Bradford City came to an end.

The 31-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Celtic and has made 382 senior appearances during a career which has included spells with Motherwell, Barnsley and Coventry City.

The length of O'Brien's contract has not been revealed.

Boss Neal Ardley said O'Brien will play in the middle of midfield.

"He's a bundle of energy and is really aggressive in the challenge," Ardley told the club website.

O'Brien played 16 times for the Bantams this season, his last appearance coming on 29 December in a 4-0 win over Rochdale.

