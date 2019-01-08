Celtic: club sign Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo on four-year deal

Bayo (left) has scored 18 goals in 23 games for his club this season

Celtic have signed Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, on a four-year deal from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda.

The deal is subject to a work permit and a medical.

The 21-year-old Ivory Coast forward joined Dunajska Streda in March last year, having previously spent two years playing in Tunisia.

He has scored 18 goals in 23 games this season, helping his team into second in the Slovakian Super Liga.

It is Celtic's third signing of the January window, having already brought in West Brom forward Oliver Burke and Paris Saint-Germain forward Timothy Weah on loan until the end of the season.

Bayo will add another option in attack for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with French striker Moussa Dembele sold to Lyon in the summer, and Leigh Griffiths taking a break from football to deal with personal issues.

He has two caps for the Ivory Coast, and made his senior international debut in October last year, appearing from the bench in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.