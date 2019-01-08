Jermain Defoe: Former England striker joined Rangers to be 'part of history'

Jermain Defoe earned 40 England caps alongside his new manager Steven Gerrard

Jermain Defoe joined Rangers for the chance to be "part of history" and "do something special".

The 36-year-old former England striker has signed on an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth and has met up with the Rangers squad in Tenerife.

And with the club level on points with leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, Defoe believes there is a chance to win some silverware.

"I wanted to come here for obvious reasons," he told Rangers TV.

"I have always known it is a massive football club. The history of the club, as players those are the clubs you want to play for and do well at.

"Winning trophies was another draw, especially how well the lads have done since Steven [Gerrard] has been in."

Defoe won 57 England caps - 40 of them alongside his new manager Steven Gerrard - and the former West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland player says working with his former team-mate was a factor.

"Steven had a big influence because he is someone I have always admired and respected," he added. "His enthusiasm is amazing."

Defoe could make his debut for the club in their next fixture, on 18 January, against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup fourth round.