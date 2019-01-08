Greg Tansey: midfielder joins St Mirren after Aberdeen release

Tansey (left) made two appearances while on loan at Ross County in the second half of last season

St Mirren have signed midfielder Greg Tansey on an 18-month deal after he was released from his contract by Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old made just nine appearances in an injury-hit spell at Pittodrie after signing in June 2017.

A Scottish Cup winner with Inverness CT in 2015, Tansey also had a loan spell at Ross County for the second half of last season.

"I am back fit and feeling good," he told the St Mirren website.

"It's brilliant for me to have a fresh start and get my teeth into a new challenge."

Tansey will bolster manager Oran Kearney's midfield options after Adam Hammill joined Scunthorpe, and Alfie Jones and Ryan Edwards had their loan spells cut short.