Dale Vince: Forest Green offer Bolton fans pints & sell No Ken Do T-shirts

The fundraising T-shirts refer to Ken Anderson, whose consortium took control of Bolton in 2016

Bolton Wanderers fans and Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince have seemingly become unlikely allies since Sunday, united in their frustration at Bolton's chairman Ken Anderson.

The story took another bizarre twist on Tuesday as Forest Green begun selling "No Ken Do" T-shirts. The club says it features a "motif that supports our new friends at Bolton Wanderers" with all profits going to the Championship club's Supporters' Trust.

Vince is also offering a free pint to Bolton fans who attend Rovers' home League Two game against Bury on 19 January - if they fancy the 320-mile round trip.

Wanderers do not have a game on that day, and some fans have indicated on social media they intend to travel to the New Lawn Stadium to watch the League Two side.

The disagreement between the two chairmen began when Vince described Anderson's alleged behaviour over a deal for striker Christian Doidge as "shocking".

The striker, 26, initially joined Wanderers on loan in August, with the deal to be made permanent in January, but it collapsed and he returned to Forest Green.

Wanderers are under a registration embargo and majority shareholder Anderson - who described Vince's comments as "very disrespectful" and "misleading to say the least" - has asked for supporters to be patient.

A statement on the Bolton's Supporters' Trust website said they felt the club's name had been "dragged through the mud" by the return of Doidge to his parent club.

"They haven't even paid his wages for the past four months - we have," Vince said.

"We've taken the decision to recall him after his loan agreement expired last week.

"Anderson made a lot of promises on the last day of the transfer window, both to Christian and FGR, and has kept none of them.

"This is all his work and from talking to Ken he feels immune from the consequences - but some of these promises are written in legally binding contracts, and we'll be pursuing them."