Bright Enobakhare: Wolves forward joins Coventry City on loan

Bright Enobakhare scored two goals in 26 outings in all competitions for Wolves last season

League One side Coventry City have signed Wolves forward Bright Enobakhare on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Kilmarnock, making six appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

Enobakhare joined Wolves aged 15 and has played 49 times for the club since making his senior debut in August 2015.

He featured in 21 league games last season as Wolves won promotion to the Premier League.

