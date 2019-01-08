EFL Trophy: Man City U21s progress, Sunderland beat Newcastle U21s

Manchester City Under-21 captain Luke Bolton started his side's comeback after half-time

Manchester City U21s fought back from 2-0 down to beat Rochdale 4-2 and reach the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals.

Jimmy McNulty and Stephen Dooley put the hosts in control but City responded through Luke Bolton, Taylor Richards and two from substitute Jayden Braff.

League One Sunderland beat Newcastle Under-21s 4-0 in front of a crowd of 16,654 at the Stadium of Light.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Oxford, Bury and Port Vale all progressed from their third-round ties.

League Two Bury trailed 2-0 at half-time at League One side Accrington but the Shakers eventually ran out 4-2 winners thanks to two Dom Telford strikes and goals from Nicky Maynard and Danny Mayor.

Oxford and Port Vale needed penalties to progress from their respective ties against Cheltenham and Shrewsbury.

Sunderland, meanwhile, eased past Newcastle's youngsters as an own-goal from Kelland Watts was followed by second-half efforts from Charlie Wyke, Chris Maguire and Benji Kimpioka.

The win means Manchester City have emulated Swansea in 2016-17 and Chelsea last season by becoming the third academy side to reach the last eight of the competition.

They could be joined in the quarter-finals by Chelsea U21s, who host League One side Peterborough in the final third-round tie on Wednesday (19:00 GMT).