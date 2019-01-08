Charlie Long: Fleetwood Town striker has contract terminated

Chris Long had a loan spell at Fleetwood in 2016-17, and scored five goals in 36 games for the club across two spells

Striker Chris Long has left Fleetwood Town after his contract with the League One club was terminated by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old joined the Cod Army last summer and scored once in 13 appearances in all competitions.

However, the former Everton trainee has only started one league game since his move to Highbury.

Long has also spent time at Burnley and had loan spells at MK Dons, Brentford, Bolton and Northampton Town.

