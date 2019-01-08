Ludvig Ohman: Grimsby Town sign IF Brommapojkarna defender

Ludvig Ohman is Grimsby's second signing this month

Grimsby Town have signed IF Brommapojkarna defender Ludvig Ohman for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 27-year-old former Sweden Under-19 international has played in Japan as well as his homeland.

He previously played under Mariners boss Michael Jolley at AFC Eskilstuna.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Ludvig again. I am very confident he can help the team," Jolley told the club website.

