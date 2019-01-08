Alexander Sorloth leaves Crystal Palace for KAA Gent loan deal

From the section

Sorloth has scored one goal since joining Palace in January 2018

Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth has joined Belgian side Gent on loan for the rest of the season.

Sorloth, 23, joined the Eagles for £9m from Norwegian side FC Midtjylland in January 2018 and played four times before the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Norway international has played a further 16 times this season, scoring once in the EFL Cup in August.

Crystal Palace have been linked with Everton striker Oumar Niasse, 28.

Roy Hodgson's side still have the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham as forward options.

