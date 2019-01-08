Co Antrim Shield: Andy Waterworth double sends Linfield into final

Waterworth pounced twice from close range to send the Blues into the final

Linfield reached the Co Antrim Shield final as two goals from Andy Waterworth gave them an impressive 2-1 win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

The striker pounced from close range in each half to give the Blues a two-goal lead, with Cathair Friel pulling a goal back for the much-changed home side.

Waterworth was making his 250th appearance for Linfield and has now scored 146 goals for the club.

The Blues will play holders Crusaders in the final on 5 February.

It will be the third time David Healy's team will have played the Irish Premiership champions, with the sides due to meet in the league and the Irish Cup sixth round before the Shield final.

Strikers Friel and McMurray made an impact when they came off the bench for Ballymena

Waterworth's opener arrived in the 29th minute when the visitors quickly turned defence into attack with a fantastic move down the right.

Jordan Stewart outpaced Conor Quigley to deliver a cross and, when Stephen Fallon shot towards goal, Waterworth was on hand to score past Ross Glendinning from close range.

Stewart was again involved for the second two minutes before the hour mark when he got on the end of a low Joel Cooper cross to force a save from Glendinning.

Waterworth showed his predatory prowess to react and fire home the rebound for his second of the match and 22nd of the season on his landmark appearance.

Friel came off the bench midway through the second half and gave the Sky Blues hope in the 76th minute, powering home a header at the near post from a William Faulkner right-wing cross.

As David Jeffrey's side pressed for an equaliser, Chris Casement almost extended Linfield's lead, but his fierce left-foot shot from 20 yards came back off the post.

Linfield match Ballymena formation

Blues boss Healy made a significant change to his team shape when he decided to match the 3-5-2 formation which has proved successful for Ballymena this season.

Casement joined Jimmy Callacher and Josh Robinson in central defence, with Kirk Millar and Niall Quinn at wing-back, but it took them a while to get used to the system.

Sky Blues manager Jeffrey made six changes to the starting line-up from Saturday's Irish Cup win over Dundela, with Ryan Harpur making his first start since joining from Dungannon Swifts.

They were on top in the early stages and Ryan Mayse forced an early save from Roy Carroll with a volley.

The visitors played their way into the match and threatened five minutes before Waterworth's opener when Josh Robinson bundled an effort goalwards, with Tony Kane clearing off the line.

Linfield maintained momentum after taking the lead and it was only when Friel and McMurray replaced the new-look front pairing of Mayse and Matthew Shevlin that the home looked like getting back into the match.