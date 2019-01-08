Dungannon sign former Republic youth international goalkeeper Evan Moran

Moran played for Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland Premier Division last season

Dungannon Swifts have signed former Republic of Ireland youth international goalkeeper Evan Moran.

The 21-year-old Dubliner played for West Bromwich Albion's youth team and was most recently at League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers.

"I'm delighted to have Evan, he's a young keeper but he has experience," said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.

The Swifts recently extended current keeper Alex Moore's loan deal from Linfield until the end of the season.

"Hopefully Alex and Evan can push each other forward and battle it out for the number one spot," Lindsay added.

"It should be great competition for them both as they are both young, exciting, and very talented prospects."

The Swifts are currently 10th in the Irish Premiership table and on Saturday progressed to the sixth round of the Irish Cup, in which they will play Glenavon.