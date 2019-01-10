Quiz: Can you name every manager in England to leave their job in 2018-19?

Gary Rowett, who was sacked by Stoke City on 8 January, has been replaced by Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones' move from Luton to Stoke makes the Welshman the 26th manager to leave a club in England's top four divisions so far this season.

Can you remember all the others? We've thrown in Jones and his Potters predecessor Gary Rowett to get you started.

You've got five minutes, so take your time...