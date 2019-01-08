Callum Hudson-Odoi: Did Chelsea starlet shine against Tottenham?

Callum Hudson-Odoi made only his fifth start of the season for Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Tottenham at Wembley

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi backed up his two assists against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup with an impressive display against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent weeks, having struggled to claim a regular spot in Maurizio Sarri's side.

The Blues academy product played on the right wing in the first leg of the 1-0 defeat by Spurs - his fifth start of the season.

He played for 79 minutes before being substituted for Olivier Giroud.

BBC Sport looks at how the England Under-19 midfielder fared under the spotlight... and the eye of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

Will Hudson-Odoi be convinced to stay?

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty at Wembley

Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea's prodigy with the talent to persuade Bayern Munich to part with £35m - but it is understandable why the battle is on to persuade him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi may have spent a lot of this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham at Wembley marginalised and living on restricted service but there was enough on offer in his 79-minute appearance to understand what all the fuss is about.

The lithe teenager is an old-fashioned touchline hugger, happy to demand the ball from senior colleagues and blessed with a natural inclination to run at opponents.

Hudson-Odoi showed signs of a promising understanding with Eden Hazard, was comfortable in possession and delivered some dangerous crosses, one of which almost brought an equaliser when Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga turned a deflected effort on to the woodwork.

And the fact Chelsea manager Sarri was prepared to play him in such a high-profile game, switching him from right to left when Pedro replaced Willian in the second half, shows his level of trust in one so young.

The problem Chelsea have, and which is not going away, is that Hudson-Odoi clearly questions how far that trust extends. Will he get enough game time to make staying at Chelsea worthwhile and allow his burgeoning career to flourish?

He will be studying key pieces of evidence.

Hudson-Odoi will look at the success of Jadon Sancho after he left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund, a move that quickly brought him full England recognition.

And he will also look at how Ruben Loftus-Cheek's career is currently stuttering after he decided to stay at Chelsea following a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Dominic Solanke is another who sought life away from Stamford Bridge to get more playing opportunities and while his move to Liverpool did not work out he has just moved to Bournemouth for £19m.

Chelsea can preach patience to Hudson-Odoi, tell him to bide his time - but he may feel patience and biding time will not be rewarded.

He has shown enough to suggest he is ready to fly now. And Chelsea face a real fight to convince him not to do his flying in the Bundesliga.

Dangerous Hudson-Odoi impresses

Hudson-Odoi played mainly down the right wing, but was switched to the left when Pedro came on as a substitute on 63 minutes

In the 79 minutes on the pitch, Hudson-Odoi made 43 passes in the opposition half - which was the same as Spurs' Christian Eriksen (18), Harry Winks (18) and Son Heung-min (7) combined.

In all, he completed 81.1% of the 53 passes he attempted, including two key passes.

And as the average position graphic below shows, only Hazard played in a more advanced position than Hudson-Odoi (20) throughout the game.

'Bayern move would benefit Hudson-Odoi'

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas on BBC Radio 5 live

"I think Callum Hudson-Odoi played well and I was impressed. He didn't particularly stand out but he is a young player in a good team and he did ok.

"When you do not play a lot you try and fit in rather than having a go at taking it on. The more he plays, he will start to take on the mantle of being the difference. He looked dangerous today and if he was given a target man he could have caused some problems.

"I think moving to Bayern Munich would be beneficial for him because I think this is just a phase with Maurizio Sarri and I do not believe he is going to be consistently playing.

"It seems Bayern Munich may have hit that magical number Chelsea were looking for for Hudson-Odoi. I still hope he stays at Chelsea and in the Premier League and we get to see the best of him week in and week out.

"I'm also of the opinion if Chelsea accept that bid it tells its own story and he should go out and seek first-team football at one of the giants of European football.

"The competition is fierce in his position at Chelsea. He has to get past Pedro, Willian and Eden Hazard. I don't think he warrants a starting position currently."